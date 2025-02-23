U.S. Government Removing EV Chargers From All Federal Buildings Because They Are ‘Not Mission-Critical’

As part of its continued efforts to own the libs, or get rid of anything President Trump does not like or understand, the General Services Administration is gearing up to remove electric chargers from all federal properties nationwide.
According to the GSA, the hundreds of chargers and estimated 8,000 plugs available for federal workers to charge their cars are “not mission critical.” The agency, which manages buildings owned by the federal government as well as vehicles, will also offload any EVs purchased under the Biden administration.
The move, while malicious, is not surprising considering the GOP’s general disdain for electric vehicles and the green energy movement. President Trump is intent on wiping just about any green policy enacted by the prior administration after spending years railing against EV mandates. He is currently fighting to override California’s heightened emissions standards and requirement that all cars sold in the state be electric by 2035.
President Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act included significant funding to help supercharge the clean energy […]
Ronald Reagan would be proud, and this is our problem. The Democrats have consistently caved to Neo-liberal economics, with the Clinton Administration solidifying the shift. Neo-liberal economics have been a disaster for the world, and have allowed the United States to print vast sums of money from out of nowhere because we control the SWIFT system, and have alliances with major central banks of Europe. We have misused our power to boycott those with whom we disagree inflicting vast pain upon millions. That system is coming to a close. Once it changes, and it’s changing under our feet, the entire system collapses. The only reason we have been able to continue the charade is because there is no clear successor to the dollar as the world reserve currency – yet. The United States Government has stood in the way of progress for far too long and this action is one symptom of a long line. When change happens the American public will be unprepared as the so called “leaders” have been unwilling to tell them the truth about the sustainability of our actions.