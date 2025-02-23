U.S. Government Removing EV Chargers From All Federal Buildings Because They Are ‘Not Mission-Critical’

Criminal “king” Trump is reaching down to the smallest detail of government structure to do everything he can to cripple any preparation for climate change. Am I exaggerating? Read this. It is my prediction based on 43 years of research that by 2040 — just 15 years from now — as a result of what Trump and the spineless Republican members of Congress are doing the United States will go through a civilization-altering crisis.

The federal government is getting rid of all the EV chargers installed on government property. Credit: Mario Tama/Getty

As part of its continued efforts to own the libs, or get rid of anything President Trump does not like or understand, the General Services Administration is gearing up to remove electric chargers from all federal properties nationwide.

According to the GSA, the hundreds of chargers and estimated 8,000 plugs available for federal workers to charge their cars are “not mission critical.” The agency, which manages buildings owned by the federal government as well as vehicles, will also offload any EVs purchased under the Biden administration.

The move, while malicious, is not surprising considering the GOP’s general disdain for electric vehicles and the green energy movement. President Trump is intent on wiping just about any green policy enacted by the prior administration after spending years railing against EV mandates. He is currently fighting to override California’s heightened emissions standards and requirement that all cars sold in the state be electric by 2035.

President Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act included significant funding to help supercharge the clean energy […]