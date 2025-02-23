Trump orders justice department to fire all US attorneys appointed by Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump has said that he has instructed the justice department to fire any remaining US attorneys installed by the previous administration, in an apparent move to stamp out political appointees of Joe Biden who might resist having Trump’s agenda guide prosecutorial decisions.
“I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining ‘Biden Era’ US Attorneys,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. “We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System – THAT BEGINS TODAY!”
The dismissal of US attorneys after a change in administration is typical, although the Trump administration has been unusually aggressive in pushing for mass firings across the board as opposed to asking for their resignations shortly after the new president takes office.
It also comes as Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, and acting deputy attorney general, Emil Bove, have moved to implement the administration’s political agenda at the justice department and their vision of the unitary executive theory, where the president directs all cabinet-level agencies.
In recent days, Bove, as the number two official overseeing day-to-day operations, pushed through […]
It’s one action after another and sooner than later, this country will devolve into a true fascist country and the end of democracy. It’s a shame and a devastation of democracy as we know it. The main problem, however, is that those elected to Congress, primarily the Republicans in both houses, have failed to speak up for democracy, despite having taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the US. Wouldn’t it be remarkable should various states begin suing their representative in both the House and Senate for NOT supporting the vow they took when elected? That’s what needs to happen and it will be interesting to see how states comport themselves in the light of this disaster to democracy. Let’s see if they are truly Americans!!!!
I am truly hoping the psychics and astrologers are correct in what they have seen!