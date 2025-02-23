Trump orders justice department to fire all US attorneys appointed by Biden

The United States is no longer going to have a fair and legitimate legal system. The FBI has been corrupted into a personal internal army to pursue what “king” Trump wants pursued, and the lawyers of DOJ that are ethical men and women are resigning or, as this article describes, being fired. Like everything else Trump and his spineless Congressional Republican servants are doing this is straight out of Hitler’s playbook. Project 2025 was just an update. Hitler dismantled Germany’s democracy in 53 days. Trump is now in day 34.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump has said that he has instructed the justice department to fire any remaining US attorneys installed by the previous administration, in an apparent move to stamp out political appointees of Joe Biden who might resist having Trump’s agenda guide prosecutorial decisions.

“I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining ‘Biden Era’ US Attorneys,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. “We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System – THAT BEGINS TODAY!”

The dismissal of US attorneys after a change in administration is typical, although the Trump administration has been unusually aggressive in pushing for mass firings across the board as opposed to asking for their resignations shortly after the new president takes office.

It also comes as Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, and acting deputy attorney general, Emil Bove, have moved to implement the administration’s political agenda at the justice department and their vision of the unitary executive theory, where the president directs all cabinet-level agencies.

In recent days, Bove, as the number two official overseeing day-to-day operations, pushed through […]