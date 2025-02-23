Experienced workers, not just rookies, get cut as Trump slashes probationary employees

The support networks that fostered the wellbeing of the lives of Americans in every government organization from doctors at VA hospitals to maintenance personnel at National Parks have been severely damaged by criminal “king” Trump and his obedient Republican Congress members. It will take years to heal this damage if it ever does happen. And it is only day 34 in Trump’s destruction of American society.

Warren Hill a just fired employee at the Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska Credit: Beth Hill / AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Warren Hill spent more than two decades working at the Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, which spans 4 million acres of coastline, forests, lakes and glaciers in Alaska.

Last summer, he was promoted to serve as maintenance supervisor, in addition to his roles as carpenter and mechanic. But because Hill was starting a new role, he was on probationary status when President Donald Trump ’s administration began firing thousands and thousands of federal workers who had less civil service protection.

“I’m furious,” he said. “I am just a few years away from retirement, not to mention all my benefits disappeared in a flash.”

Probationary employees are generally younger, with less than a year or two on the job. However, the classification can also apply to workers with much more experience who were placed on probation when they transferred between agencies or moved into a different position. Now many have been swept up in layoffs championed by Elon Musk, the […]