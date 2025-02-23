Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, February 23rd, 2025

Economist Warns That Elon Musk Is About to Cause a “Deep, Deep Recession”

Author:     Noor Al-Sibai
Source:     Futurism
Publication Date:     Feb 20 2025 | 9:06 AM EST
Stephan:  

I have been telling you since day one of criminal “king” Trump’s inauguration that based on my study of the economy if Trump and Elon Musk — his equivalent of Hermann Goring — followed the update of Hitler’s plan that destroyed Germany’s democracy — Project 2025 — it would drive the American economy into recession. I am not the only person who has reached this conclusion. Here is what  Jesse Rothstein, a University of California, Berkeley public policy professor who was the DOL’s chief economist at the start of the Obama administration is predicting, and he and I are far from the only people predicting this. As much as you can I would urge you to prepare your finances for what is coming.

Image by Kevin Lamarque / Getty / Futurism

A professor and former Department of Labor economist is warning that unelected White House advisor and multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk is sending the United States headlong into a huge recession.

In a post on Bluesky, Jesse Rothstein, a University of California, Berkeley public policy professor who was the DOL’s chief economist at the start of the Obama administration, addressed the dire situation we could soon be facing.

“It seems almost unavoidable at this point,” Rothstein wrote, “that we are headed for a deep, deep recession.”

Between the hundreds of thousands of government jobs on the chopping block and the cancellations of countless federal contracts, the economist noted that upcoming employment reports are looking quite scary indeed.

“The March employment report (to be released April 4) seems certain to show bigger job losses than any month ever outside of a few in 2008-9 and 2020,” the professor wrote in his multi-post thread. “Add on to that enormous private market uncertainty — how could you hire in these conditions? […]

  1. Albus Eddie on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 5:04 am

    This process marks an entire realignment of the economy. It will demonstrate how intertwined the Government and government spending is with economic activity. The question will be: to what extent is productivity effected? It’s this measure that will show what these workers were actually doing. Always interesting will be the unintended effects these cuts bring. Just as when the nuclear weapons safety teams were let go, and there was a collective “Oops” from the administration with a scramble to re-hire the staff. Because these cuts are made in an unthinking fashion there will be many of these “Oops” moments. It will be interesting to see if Democrats can capitalize on and articulate the value these workers and contracts bring to communities across the country. It will be interesting, as well, to see if Democrats are willing to challenge the underlying relationships between worker and employer that have been cemented in place since Ronald Reagan. I doubt they are anywhere close to this brave. Think outside the box.

