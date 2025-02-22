Trump’s push for ‘efficiency’ may destroy the EPA. What does that mean for you?

Part of the scheme criminal Trump and the spineless utterly unethical Republican Party are carrying out in the coup they described in Project 2025, and are now carrying out, is to destroy and cease doing anything to reduce the impact of climate change. Trump explicitly wants to keep the United States trapped in carbon energy. It illustrates his absolute contempt for your wellbeing and the wellbeing of your children and their children.

Credit: Grist / Getty

In keeping with the promises he made while on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has begun the process of shrinking the Environmental Protection Agency. It started on January 28, about a week after he was sworn in for his second term. That day, around 2 million employees across the federal government received an email saying they could either accept a “deal” to resign and receive eight months of pay or remain in their jobs and risk being laid off soon.

A few days later, on February 1, over 1,100 EPA workers, all of whom are still in the trial period of their positions, received a second email informing them that the administration has the right to immediately terminate them. While some of these employees are in their first year at the EPA, others had recently switched into new roles after spending decades in the agency.

The following week brought another blow. The new Trump-appointed management […]