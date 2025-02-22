Trump talks of a third term amid growing concerns about a constitutional crisis

Trump clearly sees himself not so much as the President as an authoritarian king with sovereignty over the United States. And he has no plan to leave office. Nothing is going to stop this but millions of Americans out non-viollently protesting every day. Here’s something you can do. I got an email from a reader asking me not to buy anything. Not to spend a penny next Friday, 28 February. My wife, Ronlyn and I discussed this and we plan to do it. I ask every reader to join us. Buy nothing, and ask everyone on your email contact list to join you on Friday the 28th buying nothing.

The crowd in the East Room on Thursday, which included athletes like famed golfer Tiger Woods, chanted “four more years!” Credit: Pool photo

The Constitution expressly forbids presidents from running for a third term. But that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from raising it repeatedly — and this time from an official White House event.

“Should I run again? You tell me.” Trump said on Thursday before a crowded East Room filled with mostly Black supporters who were there for a Black History Month event held just a month into his second term.

The crowd, which included elected officials, like Republicans Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Rep. John James of Michigan, as well as political appointees and athletes like famed golfer Tiger Woods, responded with chants of: “Four more years!”

Trump joked that the reaction from the crowd — and his mere floating of the idea, which he frequently does before friendly crowds but the first time he has done so in an official […]