Trump talks of a third term amid growing concerns about a constitutional crisis

The Constitution expressly forbids presidents from running for a third term. But that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from raising it repeatedly — and this time from an official White House event.
“Should I run again? You tell me.” Trump said on Thursday before a crowded East Room filled with mostly Black supporters who were there for a Black History Month event held just a month into his second term.
The crowd, which included elected officials, like Republicans Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Rep. John James of Michigan, as well as political appointees and athletes like famed golfer Tiger Woods, responded with chants of: “Four more years!”
Trump joked that the reaction from the crowd — and his mere floating of the idea, which he frequently does before friendly crowds but the first time he has done so in an official […]
You are right in calling for demonstrations and protest. Demonstrations show the concern of the nation for each other and tell us we are not alone.
And you are right in asking people to buy nothing on February 28.
We are dealing with fascist sociopaths that will ignore demonstrations and will only react to coercive forms of action. Even then they will only change when the force of the people is exercised repeatedly and increasingly.
Think of buying nothing repeatedly and building to producing nothing, a real general strike.
Nonviolent action is coercive, it causes government to react. And it makes change.
PS: Don’t be surprised if government media ignores or downplays the initial buycotts, but as the people stubbornly persevere we become a force more powerful.