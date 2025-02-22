Texas Banned Abortion. Then Sepsis Rates Soared.

As you know if you read SR regularly, I don’t care about political partisanship. SR is based on objectively verifiable social outcome data. What I care about is: does something foster and increase wellbeing at every level of the matrix of life, or does it decrease it? Here are facts about what has happened to the health of pregnant women in the states in which American voters have given control of their lives to the unethical anti-democratic White supremacy male-dominance Republican Party. It is horrifying. I certainly would not want to have any woman I cared about get pregnant in Texas.

Pregnancy became far more dangerous in Texas after the state banned abortion in 2021, ProPublica found in a first-of-its-kind data analysis.

The rate of sepsis shot up more than 50% for women hospitalized when they lost their pregnancies in the second trimester, ProPublica found.

The surge in this life-threatening condition, caused by infection, was most pronounced for patients whose fetus may still have had a heartbeat when they arrived at the hospital.

ProPublica previously reported on two such cases in which miscarrying women in Texas died of sepsis after doctors delayed evacuating their uteruses. Doing so would have been considered an abortion.

The new reporting shows that, after the state banned abortion, dozens more pregnant and postpartum women died in Texas hospitals than had in pre-pandemic years, which ProPublica used as a baseline to avoid COVID-19-related distortions. As the maternal mortality rate dropped nationally, ProPublica found, it rose substantially in Texas.

ProPublica’s analysis is the most detailed look yet at a rise in life-threatening complications for women losing a pregnancy after Texas banned abortion. It raises concerns that the same pattern may be occurring in […]