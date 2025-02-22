Silence of the Cowards: The Former Republican Party

I completely agree with what John Alexander says here. What stands out for me more than anything else in the coup we are undergoing is the spinelessness and lack of ethics of the entire Republican Party. We have an election coming in 2026 — if criminal Trump hasn’t suspended or completely rigged elections, following Putin’s model. And, of course, you know that oligarchs led my Musk will attempt to buy any House or Senate seats for their servants that come up for a vote. So, what do we do? We vote straight Democratic for the whole ballot. Every Republican candidate must be defeated. This has nothing to do with political philosophy. This is about whether the United States continues as a genuine honorable democracy.

The Republican cowards of Congress Credit:WBUR

There are no greater cowards than the Republican members of Congressional House of Representatives and the US Senate. Collectively they have betrayed the American people and forsaken all of the real heroes who gave their lives to protect our freedom. Knowingly, they relinquished their constitutionally mandated responsibilities and placed fealty to an individual above any sense of loyalty to their oath of office or personal integrity.

With unfettered hypocrisy the new Trump Administration rebukes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to the point of erasing American history, while endorsing their quixotic version of meritocracy. Compounded by the unconscionable cowardice of the GOP members of the Senate, they have ratified the single least qualified Cabinet in modern U.S. history. Hegseth as Secretary of Defense was the first. A Fox News second-stringer with no successful experience in organizational leadership, and only low-level military experience, was nominated over tens of thousands of better qualified people. Similarly, Tulsi Gabbard has no intelligence experience, is considered a national security risk and yet became the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Again, there were tens […]