Silence of the Cowards: The Former Republican Party

There are no greater cowards than the Republican members of Congressional House of Representatives and the US Senate. Collectively they have betrayed the American people and forsaken all of the real heroes who gave their lives to protect our freedom. Knowingly, they relinquished their constitutionally mandated responsibilities and placed fealty to an individual above any sense of loyalty to their oath of office or personal integrity.
With unfettered hypocrisy the new Trump Administration rebukes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to the point of erasing American history, while endorsing their quixotic version of meritocracy. Compounded by the unconscionable cowardice of the GOP members of the Senate, they have ratified the single least qualified Cabinet in modern U.S. history. Hegseth as Secretary of Defense was the first. A Fox News second-stringer with no successful experience in organizational leadership, and only low-level military experience, was nominated over tens of thousands of better qualified people. Similarly, Tulsi Gabbard has no intelligence experience, is considered a national security risk and yet became the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Again, there were tens […]
Never in my lifetime (and I’m in my 80’s) have I ever seen anything like this in government. If there ever was a democracy emergency, it certainly is now. And the blame does belong with the spineless Republicans in both houses of Congress. They only care about being re-elected? Is that what motivates them—-not the love of country? Since the majority of Americans, including many MAGAs who are finally waking up to the fact that he could care less about them as well, do not approve of a single thing he and his minions are doing, then Dems must begin working with the GOP and getting together about how wrong and dangerous this is—not just for our country, but the world!!! They have to do the right thing or we fall drastically in our allies continuing to follow the US. Why would they? We have become a fascist country, and that’s no exaggeration. Americans, you must begin calling your representatives in both House and Senate and impress upon them that YOU will make certain they lose in the next election. When Americans band together, we win. That is what we must do to save our democracy. Elections are just over a year away and we have to make certain that the GOP representatives and senators are replaced with Americans who love our country more than this clown who now declares himself king.
I agree with you, of course. They have betrayed the American people, to allow this to happen. One thing occurs to me though – Trump operates like a gangster. I think he physically threatens the families of those who might oppose him. Has it gone that far?
I disagree with the premise that the “reduction-in-force” of the US government is unique to Trump. Was an entire generation brain dead when that swine Reagan took power? As the first president of our age with obvious dementia, his election set the stage for the goons that came in with the Republican majorities in past 40 years. Like Trump, they took a sledge hammer to government, and destroyed the entire pro-consumer, pro-environment, pro-education, and above all pro-prosperity, government structure. Tens of thousands of capable and qualified people were RIFed and replaced by sundry knaves and fools, who have coloured all levels of government in the subsequent decades.
Before Reagan defenestrated good government (and the Clinton/Obama Dumbocrats gleefully joined in), the US was tops in all measures of a good society. But, as Naomi Klein put it in her book “The Shock Doctrine,” good for the country meant nothing if you could steal the vast wealth of the nation and place it into the hands of a reckless few. Which is what happened.
Did a supine press, which went along with the grand theft of the American people’s property, and duly echoed the lying propaganda of the Reagan/Bush/Clinton/Obama axis, without criticism, aid in the forgotten takeover? Or was the consequent poisoned air we had to breathe, the poisoned water we now had to drink, and the wholly toxic food supply responsible for the lack of memory of those days and the passivity that greeted the end of the US as a great nation and its decent into third world status?
One is reminded of Marx’s observation that historic events occur first as tragedy and then, as now, as farce.
The fact remains, Reagan had destroyed effective government institutions, which have been unable to assist us in crises from COVID to global warming. Just when we needed those institutions the most, they were destroyed by greedy, thieving interlopers.
When are we going to tire of having the stupidest people in the country (looking at you, Musk) who know nothing about anything and even look stupid, run the show?
As an experiment, we Americans have shown beyond a shadow of a doubt that no system is immune from organized stupidity. The creatures Reagan brought to power have gamed the system. The US was broken. Thanks to the Trump farce (or Errorstroika, if you will) we are reaping the whirlwind.