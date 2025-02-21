Mass firings continue across nation’s health agencies

America’s already poor illness profit system is going to get much worse. I find it hard to believe that “king” Trump and the Republicans have such little concern for the people who voted them into office. It is going to be interesting, if tragic, to watch Trump voters face the reality of what they have done, as all the social systems that aid their lives are trashed.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks after being sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2025.

Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

The Trump administration carried out more mass firings across the Health and Human Services Department this weekend, continuing a chaotic purge of the federal workforce that career officials and lawmakers warned would hurt key programs and impair efforts to track threats to public health.

The cuts hit staffers at the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, several people with knowledge of the firings told POLITICO. The administration also terminated some staff at the office responsible for emergency preparedness and response.

The firings were part of a culling of roughly 3,600 probationary employees across the sprawling department that began earlier this week with terminations primarily at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health.

Trump officials on Friday cast the layoffs imposed by billionaire Elon Musk’s […]