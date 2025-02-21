IRS cuts over 6,000 jobs in the middle of tax season

I can tell you from personal experience that the IRS has never been efficient or easy to work with. I spent four years trying to get a mistake the IRS made in not correctly registering a payment so small I couldn’t buy a new monitor for my computer sorted out. It didn’t matter that I sent proof of the payment over and over and over, so I finally just paid it again to end the nonsense. And, as I wrote the certified letters I kept thinking how is it that billionaires manipulate their taxes, and yet the IRS never seems to have the time or people to deal with their scams. So now that “king” Trump has just gutted the IRS staff I cannot imagine how dysfunctional the IRS is going to become just as tax season begins.

The IRS is laying off more than 6,000 employees as part of the Trump administration’s widespread downsizing of the federal government. The agency had added thousands of workers in recent years in an effort to improve customer service and beef up collection of unpaid taxes. Credit: npr

The Internal Revenue Service, better-known as the IRS, is cutting more than 6,000 jobs in the middle of a busy tax season.

The cuts are part of a widespread downsizing throughout the federal government, being led by Elon Musk’s deputies at the informal “Department of Government Efficiency.”

IRS employees were notified about the looming job cuts on Thursday. Most of the people affected are “probationary” workers who had been on the job for a limited time.

Landing right in the middle of the tax season, the job cuts are expected to make it harder for taxpayers to get questions answered and for the government to collect all of the money it’s owed.

The move drew protests from government watchdogs, who worry it will compromise the government’s ability to go after wealthy tax cheats.