Hegseth’s proposed Pentagon cuts, firing of generals: What to know

Having worked in the Pentagon directly with two Chiefs of Naval Operations, as well as the other Joint Chiefs, I have a very real sense of the chaos Hegseth, who is appallingly unqualified to be Secretary of Defense, is going to cause as he and “king” Trump disrupt the command order, and attempt to cut the Defense Department budget by 40% over five years. What I am waiting to see is how the oligarchs who own the corporations that make huge profits from the military budget are going to respond. Anyone capable of rational thought knows that “king” Trump almost never tells the truth about anything. For instance, he not only lies about how much the U.S. has spent to support Ukraine; the actual figure is about 50% lower. But more relevantly, about 70% of that support doesn’t go to Ukraine, it goes to American military-industrial corporations that employ tens of thousands of American voters, largely in Red states, to make the missiles, bombs, and bullets the Ukrainians use to defend themselves against the Russian invasion.

Joint Chiefs of Staff. Credit: DVIDS

Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed senior Pentagon officials and military leaders to forge plans that would result in an 8 percent cut to the defense budget for each year over the next five years.

The proposed cuts were outlined in a memo issued Tuesday, which ordered a reduction in the Middle East and Europe military commands. On the flip side, it would exempt 17 entities, including a program to modernize nuclear weapons, Virginia-class submarines, attack drones, surface ships, missile defense and cybersecurity, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses said Wednesday that reduction, which is projected to slash $50 billion off of the defense budget, would help pay for President Trump’s administration’s defense priorities, including border security and the “Iron Dome for America” missile defense system.

The Department of Defense (DOD) is looking to end “unnecessary spending that set our military back” like diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and climate change programs, according to Salesses.

“The Department will develop a list of potential offsets that could be used to fund these priorities, […]