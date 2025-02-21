Hegseth’s proposed Pentagon cuts, firing of generals: What to know

Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed senior Pentagon officials and military leaders to forge plans that would result in an 8 percent cut to the defense budget for each year over the next five years.
The proposed cuts were outlined in a memo issued Tuesday, which ordered a reduction in the Middle East and Europe military commands. On the flip side, it would exempt 17 entities, including a program to modernize nuclear weapons, Virginia-class submarines, attack drones, surface ships, missile defense and cybersecurity, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses said Wednesday that reduction, which is projected to slash $50 billion off of the defense budget, would help pay for President Trump’s administration’s defense priorities, including border security and the “Iron Dome for America” missile defense system.
The Department of Defense (DOD) is looking to end “unnecessary spending that set our military back” like diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and climate change programs, according to Salesses.
“The Department will develop a list of potential offsets that could be used to fund these priorities, […]