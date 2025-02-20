Trump Could Make China Great Again

Trump and those who serve his coup has just destroyed the 80 year NATO alliance which has kept the developed world at peace. But his geopolitical ignorance is even worse than that. Trump has set it up for China to become the most important nation in the world. Trump has cut off all kinds of aid and support across the globe, and in the influence vacuums he has created China is happily stepping up to replace the U.S. In less than a month Trump has destroyed the functioning of America, and the status and role of the United States internationally.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017. Credit: Thomas Peter / AFP / Getty

China hawks in the United States have made what amounted to a Faustian pact with President Donald Trump. Anxious that Beijing’s power was surpassing Washington’s and critical of Democrats such as former President Joe Biden for failing to turn it back, Trump seemed to be the best option for a more robust approach to China. But after the whirlwind start of the new administration, that bargain already looks shaky, raising questions about whether Trump’s much-anticipated pivot to a tougher China policy will instead turn out to be a geopolitical win for Beijing.

Trump’s approach presents a conundrum. On the one hand, he has appointed serious China hawks to important positions, including at the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Defense Department. This team has been crafting the elements of a more competitive approach—albeit with some degree of continuity with Biden’s team.

On the other hand, it should by […]