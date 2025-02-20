The Man Madison Warned Us Against

I have spent some time watching and reading “king” Trump’s propaganda media, as well as CNN’s weird Abby Philips show. Not surprisingly they are all tying themselves into knots trying to normalize the Trumpian/Musk coup. I think Harold Meyerson gets it right. Criminal Trump, his Frankenstein Musk, and his other servile lackeys working to implement the coup are exactly what the Founder James Madison feared and wrote about, and Franklin warned against: “a Republic if you can keep it.” What is particularly alarming is how many Americans are buying into the end of democracy.

“king” Trump Credit: Ben Curtis / AP Photo

One of the themes recurring in conservative media these days is the normalization of Donald Trump by historical analogy. This kind of sweeping arrogation of power, we’re told by Wall Street Journal editorialists, columnist George Will, and other conservative commentators, has ample precedents in the records of progressive presidents particularly: Woodrow Wilson, both Roosevelts, Lyndon Johnson, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. So why this harping on poor Donald Trump?

Trump’s overreaching claims to power, Will tells us, “is an institutional consequence of progressivism.” Journal editorialists note that “Mr. Trump is stretching laws to see what he can get away with, but so have other recent Presidents,” including both Obama and Biden.

As historical analysis, this is malicious piffle. No previous president has told the nation’s many thousands of autonomous school boards what their schools should teach; required his cabinet secretaries to affirm his Big Lie that he actually won a presidential election he actually lost; dictated which shows are suitable, and which not, for the Kennedy Center; told the NCAA which athletes to […]