Some of the country’s most coveted voters are fed up with American democracy

This, I think, encapsulates where American voters stand in both parties. I think much of this is driven by the research paper on Humanity’s Precognition that I posted to SR a short while ago. If you haven;t read it I suggest you do (go to the SR archive). WHat I don’t understand is why the Democractic Party cannot seem to comprehend that putting forward a leader and a policy platform that makes fostering wellbeing for everyone is the way they should go. But even before that I think we have to see millions non-violently in the street each day demanding that the country make fostering wellbeing our first priority. That is the only thing that is going to end the coup and preserve American democracy. If you want to become an agent for such change get a copy of The 8 Laws of Change.

The broad dissatisfaction with American politics inside the focus group was a reminder that some of the voters who helped tip the last election in Trump’s favor didn’t feel fully represented by either candidate. Credit: Jeff Swensen / Getty

NAZARETH, PENNSYLVANIA — President Donald Trump declared upon taking office that the U.S. had entered a “new golden age,” but it doesn’t feel that way to a select group of voters from a state that helped deliver his victory.

The voters — men and women, young and old — were part of a 15-person focus group that came together on a frigid mid-January night in the battleground town of Nazareth, to dissect the state of the country’s democracy following one of the most divisive elections in American history.

Their outlook would prove to be a far cry from Trump’s triumphalism. Members of the focus group instead spelled out their anxieties about the fragile nature of the country’s increasingly polarized, anger-riddled and online experiment in self-governance.

“There’s too much hate in politics right now, and it just […]