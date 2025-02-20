‘Outrageous Lies’: Claiming Fraud, Trump Floats Kicking Millions Off Social Security

Social Security and Medicaid are about to be gutted. Millions will be affected by the loss of financial support and healthcare. I have told you over and over we are in the midst of a coup and one party — the Republicans — has collapsed and like docile hamsters are doing what they are told. The only thing that is going to stop the coup is millions of people out in the streets protesting every day. What are you doing?

This was the image released from the White House. The don’t even try to hide the coup anymore. Credit: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump launched his latest threat against Social Security on Tuesday under the guise of combating fraud, floating the possibility of stripping benefits from “millions of people” as Elon Musk’s lieutenants infiltrate the agency that administers the nation’s most effective anti-poverty program.

“The good thing about Social Security and what I read is if you take all of those numbers off because they’re obviously fraudulent or incompetent… all of a sudden we have a very powerful Social Security with people 80 and 70 and 90 but not 200 [years old].”

“We have millions and millions of people over 100 years old” who are receiving Social Security payments, Trump continued.

The Republican president did not provide any evidence for his claim of substantial fraud in the Social Security program, which provides benefits to roughly 70 million Americans. Musk has similarly claimed, without evidence, that “tens of millions of people [are] marked in Social […]