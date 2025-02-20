‘Outrageous Lies’: Claiming Fraud, Trump Floats Kicking Millions Off Social Security

U.S. President Donald Trump launched his latest threat against Social Security on Tuesday under the guise of combating fraud, floating the possibility of stripping benefits from “millions of people” as Elon Musk’s lieutenants infiltrate the agency that administers the nation’s most effective anti-poverty program.
“The good thing about Social Security and what I read is if you take all of those numbers off because they’re obviously fraudulent or incompetent… all of a sudden we have a very powerful Social Security with people 80 and 70 and 90 but not 200 [years old].”
“We have millions and millions of people over 100 years old” who are receiving Social Security payments, Trump continued.
The Republican president did not provide any evidence for his claim of substantial fraud in the Social Security program, which provides benefits to roughly 70 million Americans. Musk has similarly claimed, without evidence, that “tens of millions of people [are] marked in Social […]
In my lifetime, never has the US been placed in such a precarious position by a president. He truly is a narcissistic dictator who lies and lies to his country and world and is basically a cruel and evil person. All anyone has to do is review his actions with the Russians beginning when he first ran in 2015 and his attempts to side with Putin on everything and put Zelensky and Ukraine in a terrible position. Yes, we tried impeachment, but once again, the Republicans have shown themselves to love No.2 more than they love our country. It is happening again with Ukraine and his relationship with Putin and it is much worse because the Republicans confirmed all of his unqualified lapdogs to their positions of power. Now he is working to destroy NATO, our relationship with our European allies, and especially the right for Ukraine to have a sovereign country. The only alternative is for Trump to be impeached. This is not too early; it’s almost too late. The Republicans had their shot in his first term, but what he is doing now is so dangerous not only to the US, but to NATO, our allies, Ukraine, and the world. We can only hope that enough of the Republicans in the Senate—and we only need about 20, will find their spines and impeach him. It is the right thing to save our country, our allies, and the world. Why he wants to align himself with Putin is not understandable, but it probably has to do with rewarding him in some way at the expense of the country. Please, Republicans, finally do the right thing. You now have a second change to right the wrong of your not voting for impeachment last time. You must help save our democracy, Ukraine, our allies and the world. You must realize how important this really is. Terri Quint