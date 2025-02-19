USDA accidentally fired officials working on bird flu and is now trying to rehire them

If you read me regularly you will remember the story I ran the other day describing how “king” Trump and his prime minister Musk and his lackeys accidentally fired the men and women with the expertise to keep everything nuclear safe, then realized the stupidity of their actions but couldn’t find all the people to rehire them. Well, it is happening again. All of this sabotage of American democracy and the structure of our federal government is like something out of a satire novel. Do you remember Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451? That’s what I was thinking about today as I searched for some good news trends in the U.S. and couldn’t find any.

Avian flu warning Credit: YouTube

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that, over the weekend, it accidentally fired “several” agency employees who are working on the federal government’s response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak.

The agency said it is now trying to quickly reverse the firings.

“Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters,” a USDA spokesperson said in a statement. “USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service frontline positions are considered public safety positions, and we are continuing to hire the workforce necessary to ensure the safety and adequate supply of food to fulfill our statutory mission.”

The spokesperson noted that several agency positions were already exempted from the sweeping cuts President Donald Trump’s administration is making across the federal government, adding that the Agriculture […]