Ukraine war: Macron warns against ‘capitulation’ as Trump suggests Russia may not make concessions

It is becoming clear to the leaders of the NATO alliance that the United States is no longer a democracy or a reliable ally. It has become a christofascist, White supremacy, male-dominant, oligarchy-owned, kingdom ruled by a multiple felon. As I have been predicting not only is American democracy being destroyed, the geopolitical international alliance structure that has kept NATO Europe and the U.S. out of war is unravelling.

France President Emmanuel Macron Credit: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP / Getty Images

French president says yielding to Vladimir Putin would be ‘bad news for everyone’ amid fears of US and Russia deciding continent’s future security.

Emmanuel Macron has warned against a peace deal over the Ukraine war that would amount to “capitulation” as Donald Trump suggested Russia might not make any concessions in negotiations.

The French president said only the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, could negotiate on behalf of his country with Russia to end the war, warning in an interview with the Financial Times that a “peace that is a capitulation” would be “bad news for everyone”, including the US.

The comments come amid fears in Europe that Trump and Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, are trying to negotiate the future of the continent’s security over the heads of European leaders themselves, with the US president already making a raft of concessions.

“The only question at this stage is whether President Putin is genuinely, sustainably and credibly willing to agree to a ceasefire on this basis. After that, it’s up to the Ukrainians to […]