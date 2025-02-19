Solar has taken off in red states. Trump’s funding freeze is causing panic

Do not expect the United States to be prepared for the climate change disasters that are occurring with increasing frequency. Everything that “king” Trump and his administration can do to sabotage the preparation for what I think is going to be a civilization-threatening crisis within 15 years is being done. They are undercutting the conversion to renewable energy, increasing the dependence on carbon energy, undercutting healthcare, and damaging weather reporting. It goes on and on, with new horrifying details being reported every day.

Solar panels in Goshen, Indiana. Credit: Wirestock / Getty

Mike Mullett strains to see through sheets of misty rain while driving through working-class neighborhoods of Columbus, a quaint town in southern Indiana.

He’s trying to find the senior center, multi-family homes and rent-assisted properties – more than 530 in total – that he and many other locals hope will receive $4.42m in federal funding for solar electricity projects.

But now that money is at risk.

On 20 January, Donald Trump paused billions of dollars of federal grant funding for clean energy and other projects around the country initiated by the Biden administration’s Green New Deal.

“We’ve been slavishly working on a plan since April 2023 that would provide solar energy to hundreds of households in two low- and moderate-income Columbus neighborhoods,” says Mullett. The project was expected to be rolled out in April, with previously approved funding thought to have been made available by 14 February.

“Unless the Trump administration makes a 180-degree turn on funding, that expectation will obviously not be met.”

The funding is part of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s $7bn Solar for All […]