NOAA Imposes Restrictions on Scientists, Raising Concerns Over Global Forecasting

I keep trying to find some positive trends shaping the United States. Sadly, I don’t find them. Instead, here is another report on the further trashing of the American government by “king” Trump and co-president Musk and his lackeys. The result will be that you will no longer get the same level of timely accurate weather warnings. The oligarchs who bought “king” Trump his throne don’t like to talk about climate change lest it hurt their profits, and Trump himself doesn’t seem to be smart enough to understand what climate change is going to mean to your life and wellbeing.

The National Hurricane Center’s Acting Director Dr. Ed Rappaport gives a televised interview concerning Hurricane Irma’s advance, at the National Weather Service’s facility in Miami, Florida on Sept. 7, 2017. Credit: Andrew Innerarity / The Washington Post / Getty

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has placed new restrictions on scientists that those inside the agency have said could hamper the availability and quality of global weather forecasts.

Current and former high-level scientists with the federal agency said the new rules have created unease and caused alarm with partners at European agencies, reported The Guardian.

“My expectation is that it’s going to be a crackdown on climate,” said a senior NOAA scientist who wished to remain anonymous. “People are just somewhere between disturbed and terrified.”

In October, I reported on Project 2025’s plan to gut NOAA, the National Weather Service, & climate research Today The Guardian is reporting “DOGE staffers enter NOAA headquarters and incite reports of cuts and threats” www.nbcnewyork.com/news/nationa…

The new NOAA restrictions, as communicated in a staff-wide message last week, said agency headquarters would implement further oversight over emails […]