Trump officials struggled to reinstate nuclear weapons staff after firing hundreds

Trump administration officials scrambled through the weekend amid a flood of criticism to claw back employees they fired Thursday evening at the National Nuclear Security Administration, four people familiar with the terminations — and their fallout — told CNN.
More than 300 employees were initially fired at the agency that is tasked with managing America’s nuclear weapons. All but around 25 NNSA staffers have since been reinstated, two current NNSA employees with knowledge of the matter told CNN. It is unclear how many will return to work Tuesday.
The firings created days of chaos inside the agency. Officials backtracked on the terminations Friday after multiple members of Congress petitioned Energy Sec. Chris Wright to reverse course, explaining the dire national security implications.
Some of the initially fired employees included NNSA staff who work at facilities where nuclear weapons are built, oversee contractors who build nuclear weapons and who are responsible for inspecting those weapons.
Many of the employees affected […]
This is the consequence of “move fast, and break things”. Private entrepreneurial ethics in the tech sector is not an appropriate method to use in governance. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. It will mostly be done in the venue of the courts unless the American public mobilizes to protect these institutions, which I doubt due to chronic distrust of the public in the institutions. It will also be interesting to see if Democrats can mobilize themselves to represent workers. I doubt this as well as it will alienate the donor base. Think outside the box.