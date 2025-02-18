Trump officials struggled to reinstate nuclear weapons staff after firing hundreds

Criminal Trump’s coup is breathtaking. Even by the Nazis standards, that seem to be what is guiding him his plan, like everything else in his life, is third-rate. Incompetent. Nasty. Stupid. Nouveau riche flashy. They fired the men and women who keep our nuclear weapons, reactors, and waste storage — remember nuclear waste is lethal for more than a thousand years — and, then, as this article describes realized the mistake they had made and tried to hire them back. But didn’t know how to get in contact with them. The United States is being dismantled by incompetent morons.

The Department of Energy building in Washington, DC.

Credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Trump administration officials scrambled through the weekend amid a flood of criticism to claw back employees they fired Thursday evening at the National Nuclear Security Administration, four people familiar with the terminations — and their fallout — told CNN.

More than 300 employees were initially fired at the agency that is tasked with managing America’s nuclear weapons. All but around 25 NNSA staffers have since been reinstated, two current NNSA employees with knowledge of the matter told CNN. It is unclear how many will return to work Tuesday.

The firings created days of chaos inside the agency. Officials backtracked on the terminations Friday after multiple members of Congress petitioned Energy Sec. Chris Wright to reverse course, explaining the dire national security implications.

Some of the initially fired employees included NNSA staff who work at facilities where nuclear weapons are built, oversee contractors who build nuclear weapons and who are responsible for inspecting those weapons.

Many of the employees affected […]