Trump layoffs leave Hanford nuclear site with ‘skeleton crew’

The Hanford Nuclear Reservation is the most dangerous and radioactive site in the Western hemisphere. It is where two-thirds of the plutonium that was used to make the U.S. nuclear weapons was created. “King” Trump and his co-president Musk have now fired a large portion of the staff that keeps Hanford from becoming a nuclear disaster like Chernobyl or Fukoshima. To keep hundreds of thousands of Americans safe from nuclear exposure they have left a “skeleton crew.”

Buildings on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation along the Columbia River viewed from the Hanford Reach National Monument near Richland.

Credit: Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press



More than a dozen Department of Energy workers were fired this month at a Central Washington nuclear cleanup site, with at least 30 more federal workers taking buyouts, the latest in President Donald Trump and “special government employee” Elon Musk’s quest to slash the federal workforce.

Layoffs at the Hanford site near Richland included safety engineers, environmental scientists and employees who protect workers’ rights, said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in a news release Friday.

“These reckless firings will slow down critical cleanup work and make workers less safe — trying to run Hanford with a skeleton crew is a recipe for disaster that could have irreversible impacts,” Murray said.

The Hanford site was used from World War II through the Cold War to produce two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium for nuclear weapons, leading to major contamination. Federal employees at the site are responsible for negotiating with regulators to make sure environmental cleanup work is completed and […]