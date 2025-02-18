Head of Social Security abruptly resigns after clash with Elon Musk over DOGE’s access to sensitive data

The Musk gangsters of “king” Trump are looting your personal information and Michelle King, Acting Commissioner of Social Security had the integrity to resign from her post after she could not stop them. And so the Trumpian coup continues. The American people created this monster, the Republicans in Congress are terrified Musk and the other oligarchs will pay for campaigns that will force them from their office and their status, and the Democrats are ineffectual in their opposition. So the only thing that is going to stop the destruction of the American democracy is millions of Americans out on the streets every day protesting against what they created.

The acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration has quit after a disagreement with Elon Musk over the ‘First Buddy’ and DOGE attempting to access government records.

Musk, a ubiquitous presence beside President Trump early in his second term, has used DOGE in his quest to slash unnecessary waste, fraud and abuse from government.

Social security is no different, as Musk today shared staggering data claiming there are millions of dead Americans still eligible for social security payments.

Michelle King – a career bureaucrat who has worked for the SSA since 1994 until being named to the top post this year – apparently clashed with Musk over his attempts to access sensitive government records.

‘What I know is that DOGE wanted access to SSA’s sensitive files — the same way they’re trying to do at Labor and Treasury — and the acting commissioner wouldn’t give it, and she was replaced,’ Nancy Altman, president of Social […]