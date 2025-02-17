What a $2 Million Per Dose Gene Therapy Reveals About Drug Pricing

Yet another factual proof that the pharmaceutical industry is about profit not fostering wellbeing. I think this story is disgusting, and you will notice that even though your tax dollars are used to develop drugs once developed they become tools to empty your pocket. If you don’t already know about it please use a discount service such as Good Rx or something similar. It can save you thousands of dollars a year.

Illustration by Owen Gent / ProPublica

A Record Price: The gene therapy Zolgensma helped children born with a fatal disease, spinal muscular atrophy, grow up to run and play. But the cost was stunning: $2 million per dose.

Cashing In: While taxpayers and small charities funded the drug’s early development, executives, venture-capital backers and a pharma giant have reaped the profits.

Priced Out: The drug’s cost adds to the nation’s ballooning bill for prescription drugs and puts Zolgensma out of reach for kids in many low- and middle-income countries.

Vincent Gaynor remembers, almost to the minute, when he realized his part in birthing the breakthrough gene therapy Zolgensma had ended and the forces that turned it into the world’s most expensive drug had taken over.

It was May 2014. He and his wife were sitting in the cafeteria at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Elsewhere in the hospital, an infant — patient No. 1 in a landmark clinical trial — was receiving an IV infusion that, if it worked, would fix the genetic mutation that caused spinal muscular atrophy, a rare, incurable […]