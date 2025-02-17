Urgent CDC influenza and bird flu data missing as outbreaks escalate

“King” Trump handled the Covid-19 so badly hundreds of thousands of Americans died. Maybe you knew one of the dead. It looks like he is doing it again. Our already bad illness profit system is being torn apart by Trump and his co-president Musk. Your healthcare is very probably going to be affected by this. And the data the physicians and nurses depend on has been taken down. None of this makes any sense if fostering its citizen’s wellbeing is a nation’s goal.

Chicks free of bird flu await purchase in a Houston feed and farm supply store February 24, 2004 Credit: Richard Carson / RJC / Reuters

Sonya Stokes, an emergency room physician in the San Francisco Bay Area, braces herself for a daily deluge of patients sick with coughs, soreness, fevers, vomiting, and other flu-like symptoms.

She’s desperate for information, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a critical source of urgent analyses of the flu and other public health threats, has gone quiet in the weeks since President Donald Trump took office.

“Without more information, we are blind,” she said.

Flu has been brutal this season. The CDC estimates at least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from the flu since the start of October. At the same time, the bird flu outbreak continues to infect cattle and farmworkers. But CDC analyses that would inform people about these situations are delayed, and the CDC has cut off communication with doctors, researchers, and the World Health Organization, say doctors and public health experts.

“CDC right now is not reporting […]