Urgent CDC influenza and bird flu data missing as outbreaks escalate

Sonya Stokes, an emergency room physician in the San Francisco Bay Area, braces herself for a daily deluge of patients sick with coughs, soreness, fevers, vomiting, and other flu-like symptoms.
She’s desperate for information, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a critical source of urgent analyses of the flu and other public health threats, has gone quiet in the weeks since President Donald Trump took office.
“Without more information, we are blind,” she said.
Flu has been brutal this season. The CDC estimates at least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from the flu since the start of October. At the same time, the bird flu outbreak continues to infect cattle and farmworkers. But CDC analyses that would inform people about these situations are delayed, and the CDC has cut off communication with doctors, researchers, and the World Health Organization, say doctors and public health experts.
"CDC right now is not reporting
It will be interesting to see how this plays out. The American people paid for the data that is being sequestered; however, this is a fight over the nature of reality. Who controls the data controls the narrative. The conflict over “validation” of the data will be one of the most interesting parts of this process.