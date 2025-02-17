Corporate America’s Souring Profit Outlook Clouds Equity Rally

Prices are going up and, as this assessment from Bloomberg makes clear, America’s economy is looking increasingly iffy. Given the trade war “king” Trump has created I don’t see how it could be otherwise. But let us hope.

Credit: Bloomberg

Beneath a solid fourth-quarter earnings season, there’s a worrisome development that may put a dent in the bull case for US stocks: Corporate America’s profit outlook is souring.

Among companies that have issued guidance for next quarter and beyond, more have provided estimates that trail analysts’ expectations. A gauge of forward earnings that compares companies’ forecasts with analysts’ projections is the lowest in a year after plunging to a level last seen in 2016 earlier this month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.

There’s plenty of reasons for doubt. A full-fledged trade war will likely weigh on export demand and overseas profits of multinational firms. At home, inflation remains sticky and the Federal Reserve appears in no rush to cut interest rates.

“The uncertainty entering this year is as great as it has been in years and executives are trying to navigate through that with more modest guidance,” said Jim Tierney, chief investment officer of concentrated US growth at AllianceBernstein. “Fourth-quarter earnings results are strong, but it didn’t fully follow through to 2025 guidance.”

Historically, stocks tend to react more to guidance […]