American troops in Europe are not ‘forever,’ US defense chief Hegseth warns

“King” Trump and his vassals do not seem to understand the geopolitical relationships that for 80 years have kept us from world war. Sadly, I think we are going to see this structure wrecked by these morons. If the Ukrainian war ends in the Putin-Trump conclusion as it seems to be headed, I think we are going to see much more violence in the world. The devastation being wrought on the world by this ignorant man and his coven is going to impact the lives of everyone on the planet.

Pete Hegseth’s visit to Poland was his first bilateral meeting since he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP / Getty



Europeans cannot assume that America’s military presence on the continent will last forever, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday during bombshell remarks in Warsaw.

“The American troop levels on the continent are important,” he said, alongside his Polish counterpart, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. “What happens five, 10, 15 years from now is part of a larger discussion that reflects the threat level, America’s posture, our needs around the globe, but most importantly the capability of European countries to step up.”

“That’s why our message is so stark to our European allies — now is the time to invest because you can’t make an assumption that America’s presence will last forever,” he added.

Hegseth’s comments come on the heels of a two-day meeting at NATO’s Brussels headquarters that marked his debut on the European stage. He had already hinted then that Europeans would eventually have to provide most of the conventional deterrence against Russia.

The U.S. is currently reviewing its global […]