The Coming Unfettered Scam Economy

I really am sorry, my readers, but I just don’t see any good news trends in the United States. Of course, there are some local good trends happening, but not nationwide. The facts and trends are what they are so I must report them. The American government has been sold to a small group of oligarchs and they are going to get wealthier while you bear the economic burden.

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

Connect the dots.

Last week, Trump’s social media corporation — Trump Media and Technology Group, in which Trump owns a majority of shares — announced plans to sell financial products, including a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), aimed at what Trump calls the “patriotic economy.” Its shares jumped 6 percent on the news.

Devin Nunes, Trump Media’s CEO, said the Trump ETFs give investors a chance to put money into “American energy, manufacturing and other firms that provide a competitive alternative to the woke funds and debanking problems that you find throughout the market.”

Woke funds? Debanking problems?

Two weeks ago, Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to direct the FBI, was given 25,946 shares in Trump Media, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. They are now worth about $840,000. What was this a payoff for?

The federal government is no longer protecting consumers of financial products.

Last weekend, the Trump-Elon […]