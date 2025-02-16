This meeting of European leaders called by French President Emmanuel Macron, I believe, is the beginning of a major and historic geopolitical realignment. Donald Trump is not only carrying out a coup that is destroying American democracy he is also the cause of the dismantlement of the geopolitical power structure that has kept the world safe from massive war for eight decades.

MUNICH, GERMANY — French President Emmanuel Macron is convening European leaders for an emergency summit in Paris on Monday, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“I’m very glad that President Macron has called our leaders to Paris,” Sikorski said, adding that he expects the European leaders to discuss “in a very serious fashion” the challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has a method of operating which the Russians call razvedka boyem —reconnaissance through battle: You push and you see what happens, and then you change your position. … And we need to respond,” the Polish minister said.

The meeting will take place on Monday, according to two EU officials.

It was not immediately clear whether the meeting would involve all EU leaders, or only a smaller group of countries, and if other European leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer would also be invited.

