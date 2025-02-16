Here’s One Big Way You’ll Know if We’re in a Presidential Dictatorship

The legal counteroffensive against the Trump–Musk deconstruction of the federal government has begun. State attorneys general, unions, and other groups have already obtained multiple restraining orders and injunctions commanding that illegally frozen funds flow and illegally suspended employees be reinstated. However, the Trump administration has, predictably, proved reluctant to comply. Indeed, in some instances, it is simply defying court orders. For example, here in Colorado, more than $570 million in congressionally authorized funds is being unlawfully withheld from public and private groups, despite court orders commanding that the Trump freeze on the money be lifted.
As a result, the media is full of speculation about what happens if the president simply ignores court orders. This question really has two parts. First, what can courts do to compel compliance with their orders? Second, what happens to the country if Trump remains recalcitrant and the courts’ […]
The Federal courts need to be adamant in making sure their rulings are obeyed. That’s why we have them and No.2 is not above their jurisdiction. Otherwise, we have a dictatorship and not a democracy. The courts must be forceful and determined. No.2 is just one branch of the government, not the government!!!! He’s gotten away with nearly everything he did illegally in his life and he’s having a lot of trouble understanding that he’s not the sole determiner of laws—that’s why we have courts. He must be brought into reality and made sure that he follows the law. Democracy must prevail!!!!!