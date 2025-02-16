Do Americans approve or disapprove of Donald Trump?

Stephan:

Here is a composite of a number of national polls on how Americans report their approval of Donald Trump and his coup. I think it is very important to recognize how resentful, White supremacist, angry, and accepting of christofascism American voters have become. The media either doesn’t understand this or is afraid to accurately report it. However, I have been checking the polls everyday for the last three weeks, and this is the reality. I think this also explains why so few people are out in the streets demonstrating. I understand hundreds are, but when you have a man who believes — based on his past experience, and the Supreme Court’s recent decision — that he is above the law and can do as he likes. And Congress is doing nothing substantial to stop the coup the only way it stops is for millions to be out in the streets every day. And I mean millions. I believe it is not unreasonable to think that we will be in a recession by June, and the entire world order will have changed.