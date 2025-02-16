Sunday, February 16th, 2025
Do Americans approve or disapprove of Donald Trump?
Source: 538 Polls
Publication Date: Feb. 14, 2025, | 3:46 PM
Link: Do Americans approve or disapprove of Donald Trump?
Here is a composite of a number of national polls on how Americans report their approval of Donald Trump and his coup. I think it is very important to recognize how resentful, White supremacist, angry, and accepting of christofascism American voters have become. The media either doesn’t understand this or is afraid to accurately report it. However, I have been checking the polls everyday for the last three weeks, and this is the reality. I think this also explains why so few people are out in the streets demonstrating. I understand hundreds are, but when you have a man who believes — based on his past experience, and the Supreme Court’s recent decision — that he is above the law and can do as he likes. And Congress is doing nothing substantial to stop the coup the only way it stops is for millions to be out in the streets every day. And I mean millions. I believe it is not unreasonable to think that we will be in a recession by June, and the entire world order will have changed.
It was mentioned on TV last night that the Gen Z voters’ opinion of No.2 has dropped 30 points@ Too bad they were stupid enough to vote for him in the first place.
A question should be presented to his supporters: He promised to lower your grocery prices. Well, did he? Not one single attempt at that. Further, not a single thing he has demanded has helped his voters one iota!!! When are they going to wake up and realize that? Nothing he has done has helped them one single bit. He’s just doing cruel things to various departments and allowing the nutcase Musk to handle it, but he’s behind everything.