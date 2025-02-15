Trump’s Purge Hits Nuclear Weapons Agency—Setting Off National Crisis

Criminal Trump’s coup is literally tearing the American democracy apart, and now he is even endangering the country’s security against nuclear war.

The first convicted felon and sex offender to ever hold the Presidency, Donld J. Trump. Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

There appears to be mass chaos at the agency responsible for keeping a “safe, secure, and reliable” watch over the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile.

ABC News is reporting that hundreds of employees at the 1,800-person National Nuclear Security Administration were fired on Thursday. Many of them described the situation as a “national security crisis.”

The Department of Energy then suddenly paused the firings on Friday, frantically calling back employees to tell them they still have a job.

“This is creating unbelievable threats to our national security. Trump, Musk, and DOGE are wiping out the employees who manage our nuclear arsenal,” attorney and former Ukrainian Armed Forces member John Jackson wrote on X. “Every time someone retires, there will be no one to fill their slot.”

The confusion comes as the Trump administration on Thursday directed agencies to fire thousands of probationary employees in the federal workforce. While Trump is framing these mass firings as […]