Louisiana halts mass vaccination efforts: 5 notes

Louisiana has a quality of life roughly equivalent to a third-world country. It has the shortest life span in the United States, an infant mortality and maternal mortality rate like a developing country, Only 15% of lower-income students and less than half of higher-income students can read proficiently. The state is controlled by MAGAt Republicans. Now the MAGAts are attacking vaccination standards. As a result, I predict we will see outbreaks of childhood diseases that used to plague the U.S. but no one has thought much about them for decades because vaccines have eliminated them.

The Louisiana Department of Health has terminated mass vaccination campaigns and barred public health workers from recommending seasonal vaccines, The Times-Picayune reported Feb. 13.

Five notes:

1. Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, MD, issued a memo to state health workers Feb. 13 that said medical decision-making should occur between patients and physicians, not public health workers.

“Rather than instructing individuals to receive any and all vaccines, LDH staff should communicate data regarding the reduced risk of disease, hospitalization, and death associated with a vaccine and encourage individuals to discuss considerations for vaccination with their healthcare provider,” he wrote in the directive, obtained by The Times-Picayune.

2. While the state’s public health divisions will still stock vaccines, the department “will no longer promote mass vaccinations,” the document said.

3. The New Orleans Health Department, which operates independently of the state, told The New York Times it would continue to promote childhood and seasonal vaccines, and expand its efforts to fill any gaps left by the […]