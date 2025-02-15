In rural West Texas, a measles outbreak grows with no end in sight

Texas is another MAGAt-controlled state that is not supporting mandatory vaccination of children. And here you see what happens. It is amazing to me how stupid anti-vaxxers are. They clearly care nothing for the actual facts about vaccination.

Approximately 40 people showed up for measles testing this week at a mobile site in Seminole, Texas. Credit: NBC News

SEMINOLE, TEXAS — When Aganetha Unger pulled up her large, white van to the emergency measles testing site, several of her eight children were coughing.

“We had some sickness in the house, not very bad, but some fever, some cough,” said Unger, who is Mennonite. One child, she said, had a fever of 103 degrees.

Her youngest getting tested was a 2-month-old, wrapped tightly in a pink blanket on her mom’s lap. When the EMS team swabbed her nose, she didn’t cry.

It was Thursday, eight days after the Texas Department of State Health Services first reported a measles outbreak on the rural, western edge of the state.

On Friday, the number of confirmed cases rose to 49, up from 24 earlier in the week, the state health department said. The majority of those cases are in Gaines County, which borders New Mexico.

Most cases are […]