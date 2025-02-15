Climate change target of 2C is ‘dead’, says renowned climate scientist

Professor James Hansen, known as the “Father of Climate Change for his 1988 presentation to the U.S. Senate, has been warning the American government and the world about climate change. The U.S. under the autocracy of criminal Trump and his lackeys is obviously paying no attention to his or anyone’s warnings, and we are all going to pay for this stupidity. All you Trump voters please let’s not also have to listen to your whining when the quality of your life is downgraded. Here is Hansen’s latest warning, “it’s too late.”

The analysis concluded that recent cuts in sun-blocking shipping pollution have raised temperatures more than thought. Credit: scphoto / Alamy

The pace of global heating has been significantly underestimated, according to renowned climate scientist Prof James Hansen, who said the international 2C target is “dead”.

A new analysis by Hansen and colleagues concludes that both the impact of recent cuts in sun-blocking shipping pollution, which has raised temperatures, and the sensitivity of the climate to increasing fossil fuels emissions are greater than thought.

The group’s results are at the high end of estimates from mainstream climate science but cannot be ruled out, independent experts said. If correct, they mean even worse extreme weather will come sooner and there is a greater risk of passing global tipping points, such as the collapse of the critical Atlantic ocean currents.

Hansen, at Columbia University in the US, sounded the alarm to the general public about climate breakdown in testimony he gave to a UN congressional committee in 1988.

“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) defined a scenario which gives a 50% chance to keep warming under 2C – […]