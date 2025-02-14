New York Gov. Refuses To Extradite Doctor Charged In Louisiana For Abortion Pill

A New York doctor was criminally indicted by a grand jury in Louisiana—which has some of the strictest abortion regulations—for allegedly prescribing an abortion pill taken by a minor in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that could test interstate abortion laws and shield laws intended to protect doctors in states where abortion is legal.
Key Facts
The grand jury indicted Dr. Margaret Carpenter on charges of criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, local news outlet WFAB reported, for prescribing mifepristone, which was reclassified as a “controlled dangerous substance” in Louisiana last May.
Carpenter practices family medicine in New Paltz, New York, and co-founded the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, which helps doctors located in states with shield laws—to protect them from criminal penalties in states where abortion is illegal—practice interstate telemedical abortion care.
The grand jury also charged Carpenter’s practice, Nightingale Medical, PC, and the minor’s mother for criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, which is a felony in the state.
The minor’s mother requested the abortion medicine from Carpenter online in April 2024, and Carpenter then mailed the […]
More good news. The Republican states are now about to learn the limits of power. This process will fragment the county as the Red states pay the price for their short sighted political decisions. It will force a re-alignment in many ways as the medical profession will have to decide how strongly to support their colleagues. It also spotlights that antiquated system we use to dispense medication and provide medical care. Fun times ahead.