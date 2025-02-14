New York Gov. Refuses To Extradite Doctor Charged In Louisiana For Abortion Pill

The Great Schism Trend has taken on a new and very nasty aspect. Louisiana a state with a social outcome data profile like a third-world country is run by MAGAts. They are totally committed to assuring politicians not physicians control women’s lives and the state is trying to reach beyond its borders to try for murder a New York doctor who helped a Louisiana woman obtain Mifepristone. The good news is that Blue state New York’s Democrat Governor. Kathy Hochul, has told Louisiana’s MAGAt Governor Jeff Landry that there is no chance of her complying with his nastiness.

Mifepristone tablets

Credit: The Associated Press

A New York doctor was criminally indicted by a grand jury in Louisiana—which has some of the strictest abortion regulations—for allegedly prescribing an abortion pill taken by a minor in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that could test interstate abortion laws and shield laws intended to protect doctors in states where abortion is legal.

Key Facts

The grand jury indicted Dr. Margaret Carpenter on charges of criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, local news outlet WFAB reported, for prescribing mifepristone, which was reclassified as a “controlled dangerous substance” in Louisiana last May.

Carpenter practices family medicine in New Paltz, New York, and co-founded the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, which helps doctors located in states with shield laws—to protect them from criminal penalties in states where abortion is illegal—practice interstate telemedical abortion care.

The grand jury also charged Carpenter’s practice, Nightingale Medical, PC, and the minor’s mother for criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, which is a felony in the state.

The minor’s mother requested the abortion medicine from Carpenter online in April 2024, and Carpenter then mailed the […]