McMahon Hearing Shows Trump ‘Dead Set on Destroying Public Education’

Another MAGAt lackey testifies basically to her intent to destroy public education. It is part of the coup we are undergoing. It has not passed notice of the oligarchs that the less well-educated men and women are the more likely it is that they will vote for Republicans. That’s why they want to end public education. It not only turns what was public education into an indoctrination system it gives them another opportunity to suck money out of average American pockets turning primary through college education into a profit system.

Linda McMahon, the nominee for secretary of education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in Washington, D.C. on February 13, 2025.

Critics of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for the Department of Education pointed to billionaire GOP megadonor Linda McMahon’s Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday as the latest proof that the Republican administration intends to destroy public schools.

McMahon, accused of “enabling sexual abuse of children” as World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions as the education secretary nominee despite Trump making clear that he wants to shutter the department and billionaire Elon Musk—who is trying to obliterate the federal bureaucracy as chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—claiming last week that “it doesn’t exist” anymore.

Most of us believe every student deserves the opportunity, resources, and support to reach their full potential no matter where they live, the color of their skin, or how much their family earns,” […]