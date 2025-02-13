Silencing Science: How Trump is Reshaping U.S. Health

Medical researchers left to compile national data by hand, contraceptive guidelines deemed essential by doctors erased, and the nation’s largest tuberculosis outbreak left unreported: President Donald Trump’s administration has thrown the US health system into uncharted territory.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest impacts.
– Key medical journal goes silent –
Within days of Trump taking office last month, the Health and Human Services Department imposed an indefinite “pause” on communications.
One of its first casualties was The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a venerable epidemiological digest published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For the first time in 60 years, the journal — which once published the first case studies of what would become the AIDS crisis — has missed two editions, with no word on when it will return.
“MMWR is the voice of science. The delay in publishing is dangerous,” wrote former CDC director […]