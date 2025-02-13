Silencing Science: How Trump is Reshaping U.S. Health

As a scientist my entire adult life, and the son of an internationally recognized physician father and a surgical nurse mother, I am angered and appalled at what “emperor” Trump and his vassals are doing to America’s science community, organizations, and agencies. Everything this christofascist coup is doing to the United States degrades it, and degrades your life and healthcare. Look at the objectively verifiable data.

A sign with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia (Kevin C. Cox/AFP)

Medical researchers left to compile national data by hand, contraceptive guidelines deemed essential by doctors erased, and the nation’s largest tuberculosis outbreak left unreported: President Donald Trump’s administration has thrown the US health system into uncharted territory.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest impacts.

– Key medical journal goes silent –

Within days of Trump taking office last month, the Health and Human Services Department imposed an indefinite “pause” on communications.

One of its first casualties was The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a venerable epidemiological digest published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For the first time in 60 years, the journal — which once published the first case studies of what would become the AIDS crisis — has missed two editions, with no word on when it will return.

“MMWR is the voice of science. The delay in publishing is dangerous,” wrote former CDC director […]