‘In a real sense, US democracy has died’: how Trump is emulating Hungary’s Orbán

I got an email this morning from an SR reader who had just returned from a trip to Ireland. He told me he and his wife had gone to a pub with an Irish friend and, when the others in the pub realized he was an American, the contemptuous derogatory comments about the U.S. became so unpleasant that they had to leave. I went to The Guardian, the leading paper in the U.K. to see what they might be reporting. This is what I found. I don’t see anything about this in the American media, but if this is what Americans overseas are experiencing this is a big deal. I would be interested in hearing from readers outside of the U.S. or Americans who have recently traveled outside of the country describing what they are experiencing.

A person holds a sign with Orbán and Trump on it during an inauguration party outside the US embassy in Budapest, Hungary, on 20 January. Credit: Márton Mónus / Reuters

A pitiless crackdown on illegal immigration. A hardline approach to law and order. A purge of “gender ideology” and “wokeness” from the nation’s schools. Erosions of academic freedom, judicial independence and the free press. An alliance with Christian nationalism. An assault on democratic institutions.

The “electoral autocracy” that is Viktor Orbán’s Hungary has been long revered by Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” (Maga) movement. Now admiration is turning into emulation. In the early weeks of Trump’s second term as US president, analysts say, there are alarming signs that the Orbánisation of America has begun.

With the tech billionaire Elon Musk at his side, Trump has moved with astonishing velocity to fire critics, punish media, reward allies, gut the federal government, exploit presidential immunity and test the limits of his authority. Many of their actions have been unconstitutional and illegal. With Congress impotent, only the federal courts have slowed them down.

“They are copying […]