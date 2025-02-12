Trump loosens enforcement of US law banning bribery of foreign officials

“Emperor” Trump, a multi-convicted felon, and multiple bankrupt, convicted sex offender has been a criminal all his life and is now trying to reshape your country and mine into a reflection of himself; to legalize the United States as a criminal nation. What are you doing to speak out against this evil transformation?

Credit: GZERO Media

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to pause prosecutions of Americans accused of bribing foreign government officials while trying to win or retain business in their countries.

Trump’s order pauses enforcement of the nearly half-century-old Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to review current and past actions related to the law and prepare new guidelines for enforcement.

The law, enacted in 1977, prohibits companies that operate in the United States from bribing foreign officials. Over time, it has become a guiding force for how American businesses operate overseas.

“It’s going to mean a lot more business for America,” Trump told reporters while signing the order in the Oval Office on Monday.

Trump wanted to strike down FCPA during his first term in office. He has called it a “horrible law” and said “the world is laughing at us” for enforcing it.

Trump’s executive order “diminishes – and could pave the way for completely eliminating – the […]