Here Are All The Major Lawsuits Against Trump And Musk: Judge Shoots Down Trump’s Latest Attempt To Freeze Funding

In a sad way, this article is good news. It shows us there is still some integrity in the judicial system of the United States. It also tells us that Trump is attempting to orchestrate a coup, although almost no one in the media, even as they cover these events, will use that word.

Credit: Redbubble

An appeals court judge denied the Trump administration’s request for an administrative stay to block a court order that required federal agencies to lift their spending freezes—the latest blow to the Trump administration amid a slew of legal actions as Democrats and others fight President Donald Trump and cost-cutting czar Elon Musk in court.

Feb. 11The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Trump administration’s request to block a court order that required agencies to stop any spending freezes they enacted in compliance with Trump’s directive, Politico and the Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon, delivering a legal blow to Trump’s team.

Feb. 11District Judge John D. Bates ordered HHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to restore their websites and datasets to what they were on Jan. 30—prior to data being removed—before the end of the day in response to a lawsuit from Doctors for America that alleged the Trump administration removed “a broad range of health-related data and other information used by health professionals and researchers from publicly accessible government websites.”

Feb. 11Another lawsuit was filed […]