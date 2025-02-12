Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, February 12th, 2025

22 Republican AGs Sue to Stop New York’s Attempt to Make Fossil Fuel Polluters Pay for Climate Damages

Author:     Cristen Hemingway Jaynes
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     February 8, 2025
Stephan:  

I hope you understand that the coup that is occurring is not happening just because of the actions of “emperor” Trump, his co-“emperor” Elon Musk, and their lackeys in Congress. The “Republicans” who run the Red States are equally complicit. As this article describes 22 Red state Attorney Generals have joined forces to attempt to protect the profits of the petroleum oligarchs, further damaging the quality of your personal life and promoting the disaster of climate change.

Climate activists held a rally outside Governor Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan to deliver thousands of petitions asking her to sign the Climate Change Superfund Act, on Sept. 24, 2024. Credit: Erik McGregor / LightRocket / Getty 

A group of Republican attorneys general have brought a lawsuit against New York state over its 2024 Climate Change Superfund Act, claiming it is unconstitutional.

Under the law, signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul in December, the biggest greenhouse gas emitters in the United States from 2000 to 2024 are required to pay the state a total of $3 billion per year for 25 years, reported The New York Times. New York lawmakers say the law’s reach extends to companies all over the world.

The 22 red states suing New York, led by West Virginia, say the law exceeds the state’s constitutional authority.

“This law is unconstitutional, and I am proud to lead this coalition of attorneys general and brave private energy companies and industry groups in our fight to protect against this overreach. If we allow New York to get away with this, it will only be a matter of […]

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 6:06 am

    This type of cost shifting has been endemic to American capitalism since Ronald Reagan perfected the “Privatize the profits, socialize the costs” scam in the 1980’s. Sadly the Democrats have been complicit in a support of the scam that is very evident in Healthcare, banking, energy production and many other sectors of the economy. It is a hopeful sign that the Democrats may be willing to call out the scam for what it is and hold those who generate pollution accountable for their activities. The track record, however, is not good. Think outside the box.

