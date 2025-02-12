22 Republican AGs Sue to Stop New York’s Attempt to Make Fossil Fuel Polluters Pay for Climate Damages

A group of Republican attorneys general have brought a lawsuit against New York state over its 2024 Climate Change Superfund Act, claiming it is unconstitutional.
Under the law, signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul in December, the biggest greenhouse gas emitters in the United States from 2000 to 2024 are required to pay the state a total of $3 billion per year for 25 years, reported The New York Times. New York lawmakers say the law’s reach extends to companies all over the world.
The 22 red states suing New York, led by West Virginia, say the law exceeds the state’s constitutional authority.
"This law is unconstitutional, and I am proud to lead this coalition of attorneys general and brave private energy companies and industry groups in our fight to protect against this overreach. If we allow New York to get away with this, it will only be a matter of
