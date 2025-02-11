Trump removes top government ethics czar

“Emperor” Trump is committed to the destruction of American democracy, and he does not want to be bothered by anyone reporting his, and his vassals, lack of ethics and ongoing criminality. So what to do? The answer is simple: eliminate any ethical oversight of their ongoing coup. And that is exactly what criminal Trump has done. This article describes it. Meanwhile, the majority of the American people placidly look on approvingly as the CBS poll I published yesterday made clear.

David Huitema, Director of the Office of Government Ethics, at his office in Washington, January 2, 2025.

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

President Donald Trump removed the head of the Office of Government Ethics from his post, the agency said Monday – the latest example of Trump acting against a government watchdog.

The agency’s director, David Huitema, was confirmed to the post by the Senate in November and officially began the job in December. He had been nominated by President Joe Biden but had languished for more than a year in the Senate before lawmakers confirmed him by a 50-46 vote during a post-election lame-duck session.

OGE directors typically serve five-year terms – allowing them to overlap administrations as part of an attempt to reduce partisanship. On Monday, a statement on the agency website read: “OGE has been notified that the President is removing David Huitema as the Director of OGE. OGE is reverting to an Acting Director.”

In an interview with CNN, Huitema said he was notified of his removal by the Presidential Personnel Office through an email he […]