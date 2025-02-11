States With More Maternal-Fetal Specialists Had Lower Rates of Maternal Death

AURORA, COLORADO — States with more maternal-fetal medicine physicians had lower rates of maternal mortality, according to a cross-sectional analysis of nearly 15 million births.
States with a low density of these specialists had an adjusted maternal mortality rate of 24.25 per 100,000 live births compared with 16.96 per 100,000 live births for states with a high density (incidence rate ratio 0.70, 95% CI 0.58-0.85), reported Tetsuya Kawakita, MD, MS, of Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, during a presentation at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicineopens in a new tab or window annual meeting.
In addition, stillbirth rates were also numerically lower in states with a high density of maternal-fetal medicine physicians: 5.85 per 100,000 births versus 6.17 and 6.19 per 100,000 for states with low and moderate density, respectively.
New York and Massachusetts had the highest maternal-fetal medicine physician density, followed by other Northeast states as well as Hawaii and Alaska. Conversely, the Southeast had the lowest density, with Tennessee having the highest rate of maternal […]