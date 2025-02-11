States With More Maternal-Fetal Specialists Had Lower Rates of Maternal Death

The Dobbs decision has had an impact on the wellbeing of women that is not getting anywhere near the media or political attention it should. If you are a fertile woman living in a Red State and planning to have a child your life and the life of your fetus are at much higher risk than if you live in a Blue State. Why? Because maternal-fetal medicine physicians are leaving those MAGAt-controlled states. It has gotten so bad in some MAGAt areas that they have become what are called “medical deserts.” The difference is so notable that if you are a woman seeking to get pregnant I would recommend that you stay with friends or family in a Blue state for the term of your pregnancy and delivery.

Baptist Health Center OB/GYN unit Credit: Baptist Health

AURORA, COLORADO — States with more maternal-fetal medicine physicians had lower rates of maternal mortality, according to a cross-sectional analysis of nearly 15 million births.

States with a low density of these specialists had an adjusted maternal mortality rate of 24.25 per 100,000 live births compared with 16.96 per 100,000 live births for states with a high density (incidence rate ratio 0.70, 95% CI 0.58-0.85), reported Tetsuya Kawakita, MD, MS, of Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, during a presentation at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicineopens in a new tab or window annual meeting.

In addition, stillbirth rates were also numerically lower in states with a high density of maternal-fetal medicine physicians: 5.85 per 100,000 births versus 6.17 and 6.19 per 100,000 for states with low and moderate density, respectively.

New York and Massachusetts had the highest maternal-fetal medicine physician density, followed by other Northeast states as well as Hawaii and Alaska. Conversely, the Southeast had the lowest density, with Tennessee having the highest rate of maternal […]