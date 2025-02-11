‘Sabotaging the American empire’: Paul Krugman explains how MAGA ‘destroyed’ US moral authority

“Emperor” Trump and his coup vassals are destroying America’s stature in the world. Nobel Laureate Economist Paul Krugman spells it out. The United States will neither be respected or trusted, and it will change the whole structure of geopolitics. The effects of this I believe will last for at least a generation, and if you travel outside of America you will experience this loss of status personally..

Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman

In an October 16, 2023 column for the New York Times, liberal economist Paul Krugman lamented the decline the “Pax Americana” and argued that MAGA Republicans were to blame. The term “Pax Americana” refers to a period of relative stability in the West following World War 2, and that stability, according to the concept, was encouraged by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

A lot has happened politically since Krugman wrote that column. Donald Trump won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign following a widely criticized debate with Trump, Republicans flipped the U.S. Senate, and Trump narrowly defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election before returning to White House on January 20, 2025.

Krugman revisits the “Pax Americana” subject in an article posted on his Substack page on February 10, warning the stability of the West is in serious danger during Trump’s second presidency. And Krugman is highly critical of the “destruction of” the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which, […]