Trump rescinds $4B in US pledges for UN climate fund

The U.S. withdrawal follows President Donald Trump’s order revoking and rescinding the country’s federal climate finance program. | Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty



The Trump administration has canceled $4 billion in U.S. pledges to the world’s largest climate fund — gutting a U.N. initiative helping over 100 countries adapt to the rapidly changing world.

“The government of the United States rescinds any outstanding pledges to the Green Climate Fund,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in a note dated Jan. 27, parts of which were seen by POLITICO.

The climate fund confirmed the decision.

“We have been made aware that the United States of America has notified the United Nations of its decision to rescind outstanding pledges to the Green Climate Fund,” it said in a statement to POLITICO.

The move goes further than the first Trump Administration, which allowed pledges made by prior administrations to remain on the fund’s books. No other country has previously rescinded committed funds.

The U.S. State Department did not respond to a request for comment. A U.N. official declined to comment.

The Green Climate […]