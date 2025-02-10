CBS News poll — Trump has positive approval amid “energetic” opening weeks; seen as doing what he promised

With most describing him as “tough,” “energetic,” “focused” and “effective” — and as doing what he’d promised during his campaign — President Trump has started his term with net positive marks from Americans overall.
Many say he’s doing more than they expected — and of those who say this, most like what they see. Very few think he’s doing less.
His partisans and his voters, in particular, say he’s got the right amount of focus on matters like ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs and deporting those who are in the country illegally.
His deportation policy finds majority approval overall — just as most voters said they wanted during the campaign — and that extends to sending troops to the border, too.
But one key issue looms: Most Americans say the administration isn’t focused enough on lowering prices. Inflation was a key reason Mr. Trump won the election.
During the 2024 campaign, voters picked many of these labels in describing Mr. Trump, and today, the percentages for them find similar or higher levels among Americans overall.
And a large majority say […]
You can’t lose what you never had. Our problem is that we have been saddled with a non-Representative Republic for so long that the non-representation has become normal to most. It may be that what Trump is doing is illegal; however, as the American people discover the programs they have been funding with USAID, for example, they are horrified at what they see as corruption – which is what it has been. The courts will decide if Trump’s actions are illegal. Some will be and some won’t be. But he is doing exactly what he said he would do. I don’t know how it will turn out but it will be interesting. For the Democrats to regain their footing they will have to propose and act upon something bold and transformative – multi-party representation maybe? Think outside the box.
My father worked for USAID and I have friends who do work for it now. To call it “corrupt” reflects how naive and culturally isolated Americans are. USAID brings food, medical help, and much needed education opportunities to people who desperately need it, and I’ve seen that with my own eyes. It also brings international good will. BTW the whole program is only .06% of the national budget.
Having lived in other countries, I see often how naive and ill educated Americans are, and easily manipulated, and that is only going to get worse now. Of course our new rulers want to eliminate the Department of Education next. And, we are a deeply divided country. I read in some of your work that remote viewers of the future saw power increasingly decentralized among the states: I think that makes sense. California and Mississippi share very little in common overall, as blue and red states represent different ideologies and values. To force liberals to conform to what appears to be Republican ideologies is not going to work.
Interesting that suddenly CBS reports positive poll numbers while being sued by Trump as opposed to other news reports from a week ago that showed him at well under 40% approval.
A bit more information, CBS is owned by Paramount Global, Trump is currently sueing Paramount for 10 billion dollars for news distortion for editing but not changing the context of a Kamala Harris interview last year. Paramount is currently trying to merge with Skydance Media and will need the approval of the Trump administrations head of the FCC Brendan Carr. The owner of Paramount is expected to make about $8,000,000,000 on the merger.