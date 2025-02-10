CBS News poll — Trump has positive approval amid “energetic” opening weeks; seen as doing what he promised

It has become very clear that unlike Europeans or Asians or Latin Americans, the people of the United States have never lived under a christofascist authoritarian rule, and most of us seem incapable of understanding what is happening with the coup. Or maybe they support it as this CBS News survey suggests? Either way, the country we have grown up in has ended. Not theoretically, but factually. I guess it is just going to take a lot of suffering and misery, as it did in Europe before Americans get why democracy matters and are out in the streets by the millions protesting every day.

With most describing him as “tough,” “energetic,” “focused” and “effective” — and as doing what he’d promised during his campaign — President Trump has started his term with net positive marks from Americans overall.

Many say he’s doing more than they expected — and of those who say this, most like what they see. Very few think he’s doing less.

His partisans and his voters, in particular, say he’s got the right amount of focus on matters like ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs and deporting those who are in the country illegally.

His deportation policy finds majority approval overall — just as most voters said they wanted during the campaign — and that extends to sending troops to the border, too.

But one key issue looms: Most Americans say the administration isn’t focused enough on lowering prices. Inflation was a key reason Mr. Trump won the election.

During the 2024 campaign, voters picked many of these labels in describing Mr. Trump, and today, the percentages for them find similar or higher levels among Americans overall.

And a large majority say […]