America’s Crisis of Morality

America is in crisis. Precipitated by the slimmest plurality, American voters chose to reject the values of honesty, integrity, compassion and morality for governance by greed, autocracy, and lawlessness. Repeatedly we were warned. The warnings of astute scholars of history fell on deaf ears as tens of millions of voters who followed the pied piper, a charismatic, mentally unstable criminal who bewitched them into believing he had their interests at heart. Consciously those voters chose the path leading to authoritarianism and the dismantling of the established U.S. Government. This is not the first time morality has faltered with dire consequences.
In 1933 Adolf Hitler was elected Chancelor of Germany. Following the death of Hindenburg in 1934, Hitler merged the position of Chancellor and President and became Fuhrer. Post the Great Depression, the vast majority of the German people who voted for Hitler were concerned about their personal economic conditions. Most of them were morally good people of Christian faith. They had no thoughts that only a few years later Germany would be exterminating people on an industrial scale. It was only gradually that […]
Mr. Alexander is correct that we have morally lost our way; however, his lens could use adjustment. It was clear that we were morally decrepit following the passage of the so called “US Patriot Act”, where the government granted itself the power to monitor the communications, banking, and activities of the American public without a warrant or cause. Our leaders showed so little faith in our Justice system that they saw fit to create an extra-judicial venue to hold humans without charge or trial for decades at Gitmo. These powers were expanded upon by Presidents to include the assassination of American citizens without charge or trial. These powers have eaten away at our moral center to where attempts at even feeble reform were defeated by the corrupt core of Democrats and Republican supporting this morally reprehensible structure. The system has become so non-representative of the population as a whole that there is little support for it, except by those who directly benefit. This is why you see the lack of concern from the general public. They know the system has been hijacked and has not been working in their interest for decades. Don’t like what you see? Then you’ll have to change the structure. Think outside the box.
The latest article from Chris Hedges gives us a clear picture of who we are and where we are headed.
“Chris Hedges: The Empire Self-Destructs” https://scheerpost.com/2025/02/08/chris-hedges-the-empire-self-destructs/