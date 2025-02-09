Trump’s plan to kill offshore wind is paying off

Blue states spent the last four years one-upping each other with bigger and bigger plans to build offshore wind farms that could power the nation into the future.
Now, just three weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency, the question is: What offshore industry?
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spent years trying to make his state a hub of an industry that would bring factories and jobs up and down the Eastern Seaboard. But on Monday, the term-limited Democrat announced that his state would stop approving new offshore wind projects, a near-terminal setback for projects Trump and other Republicans have long maligned.
The announcement effectively ends much of Murphy’s seven-year agenda to spur a clean energy and green economy revolution in the Garden State and echoes setbacks in New York and California.
It also stymies the aspirations former President Joe Biden had planned for a green future that is more reliant on wind than fossil fuels while handing a victory to Trump, who favors coal, oil and natural gas.
Trump says he wants ‘no windmills’ built during his administration
For the past several years, state lawmakers in blue states and Democrats in Congress pushed through plans to give wind companies billions of dollars in subsidies […]