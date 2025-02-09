Trump’s plan to kill offshore wind is paying off

One of the major goals of “emperor” Trump’s MAGAt coup is to do nothing to prepare the United States for climate change and to trap the nation in the carbon energy era with a “drill, baby… drill” policy to increase the profits of the petroleum oligarchs who helped buy his office for him. To that end, criminal Trump has attacked wind power as he said he would do, and it is having a major negative effect as this report describes. This is why Citizens United which legalized the bribery of politicians and authorized that their office could be bought for them is perhaps the worst Supreme Court decision since the 1857 Supreme Court case Dred Scott v. Sandford decision which established that African Americans could not become citizens of the United States and could not sue in federal court.

Blue states spent the last four years one-upping each other with bigger and bigger plans to build offshore wind farms that could power the nation into the future.

Now, just three weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency, the question is: What offshore industry?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spent years trying to make his state a hub of an industry that would bring factories and jobs up and down the Eastern Seaboard. But on Monday, the term-limited Democrat announced that his state would stop approving new offshore wind projects, a near-terminal setback for projects Trump and other Republicans have long maligned.

The announcement effectively ends much of Murphy’s seven-year agenda to spur a clean energy and green economy revolution in the Garden State and echoes setbacks in New York and California.

It also stymies the aspirations former President Joe Biden had planned for a green future that is more reliant on wind than fossil fuels while handing a victory to Trump, who favors coal, oil and natural gas.

Trump says he wants ‘no windmills’ built during his administration

For the past several years, state lawmakers in blue states and Democrats in Congress pushed through plans to give wind companies billions of dollars in subsidies […]