Scientists used a computer to predict exactly when society will collapse

I have been telling you, my readers, as well as anyone else who was interested and would listen that between 2040-2045 there was going to be a cataclysmic change in humanity’s cultures, including the United States. (See YouTube searching on my name, or my personal website, where you can hear or read me expound on this, based on my 47-year-long remote viewing study involving about 5,000 men and women remote viewers. I am now writing a research report that will publish in June, and then will write a book on this subject (see my personal website where you can sign up to get a notice to order the book when it is published). Today a fellow scientist and colleague in a number of my studies, James Spottiswoode, sent me this article, which confirms what the Remote Viewers have been telling me since 1978. That’s only 15 years in our future, and that is why a premonition of fear is what caused “emperor” Trump’s election and the decline of democracies all over the world (see SR archives the paper on this). It is also why it is so essential that you — yes, you — speak out against the christofascist coup “emperor” Trump and his lieutenant Elon Musk are causing, and to which the entire “Republican Party” is acquiescing
A group of scientists have used a computer to try and establish exactly when society will collapse, and the results are rather daunting.