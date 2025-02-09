Scientists used a computer to predict exactly when society will collapse

I have been telling you, my readers, as well as anyone else who was interested and would listen that between 2040-2045 there was going to be a cataclysmic change in humanity’s cultures, including the United States. (See YouTube searching on my name, or my personal website , where you can hear or read me expound on this, based on my 47-year-long remote viewing study involving about 5,000 men and women remote viewers. I am now writing a research report that will publish in June, and then will write a book on this subject (see my personal website where you can sign up to get a notice to order the book when it is published). Today a fellow scientist and colleague in a number of my studies, James Spottiswoode, sent me this article, which confirms what the Remote Viewers have been telling me since 1978. That’s only 15 years in our future, and that is why a premonition of fear is what caused “emperor” Trump’s election and the decline of democracies all over the world (see SR archives the paper on this). It is also why it is so essential that you — yes, you — speak out against the christofascist coup “emperor” Trump and his lieutenant Elon Musk are causing, and to which the entire “Republican Party” is acquiescing

A group of scientists have used a computer to try and establish exactly when society will collapse, and the results are rather daunting.

With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more advanced every day, scientists are able to use technology to understand more about the future of humans and planet Earth.

Unfortunately, for one group of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this includes trying to calculate when society will cease to exist.

Back in 1972, the team at MIT used computer modelling, which evaluated several data patterns relating to the likes of population, natural resources and energy use.

After carrying out their research, the study was published by the Club of Rome, with the upcoming ‘limits to growth’ highlighted as what would cause the eventual collapse of human society.

When did the study predict society would end?

So when did it predict the end of society as we know it?

Through this research, the team learned that the fall of society would hit near the midpoint of the 21st century. And yes, in case you’d forgotten, that’s the century we’re currently in the middle of.

In fact, there’s apparently less than […]