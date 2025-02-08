Online Censorship In Schools Is ‘More Pervasive’ Than Expected, New Data Shows

As the Republican coup continues the news reports I see say that Trump, supported by the Congressional Republicans, is seeking to close the Department of Education so that education in the United States can be turned into an indoctrination profit industry. But even before that happens censorship has become a major feature of American education, as this article describes. I don’t think Americans realize how distorted and inferior Republican-controlled states have made the education of their children. It is equivalent to education in Russia, or North Korea.

Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / Getty

Aleeza Siddique, 15, was in a Spanish class earlier this year in her Northern California high school when a lesson about newscasts got derailed by her school’s internet filter. Her teacher told the class to open up their school-issued Chromebooks and explore a list of links he had curated from the Spanish language broadcast news giant Telemundo. The students tried, but every single link turned up the same page: a picture of a padlock.

“None of it was available to us,” Aleeza said. “The site was completely blocked.”

She said her teacher scrambled to pivot and fill the 90-minute class with other activities. From what she recalls, they went over vocabulary lists and independently clicked through online quizzes from Quizlet — a decidedly less dynamic use of time.

New data released this week by the D.C.-based Center for Democracy & Technology shows just how often some of that blocking happens nationwide. The nonprofit digital rights advocacy organization conducted its fifth annual nationally representative survey of middle and high school teachers and parents as well as high school […]